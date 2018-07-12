Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dry ground conditions because of the hot summer means sky lanterns present an increased fire risk, warns Cheshire West and Chester Council .

Residents are being reminded such lanterns can be extremely dangerous following several requests about council policy from concerned residents.

CWaC says recent hot weather and dry conditions mean the lanterns present an increased risk of fire as well as causing potential harm and even death to livestock if they land in the countryside.

Councillors voted to ban their use on council-owned and council-controlled land back in October 2016.

(Image: Simon Pain@Billow Farm)

Sky lanterns, which can travel over long distances, comprise a paper-covered wire or bamboo frame and an open flame heat source.

When they land, the remnants of the burning lantern can start fires as well as causing unsightly littering.

Animals can accidently eat the remains of a lantern, causing internal bleeding, which can result in a slow and painful death.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “These lanterns are a menace and cause misery to farmers, their livestock and wildlife.

“We listened to the concerns of local people and imposed a ban on the organised release of sky lanterns on council-owned or council-controlled land and at council-endorsed or supported events -– including those not on council land.

“I would urge anyone who is planning to release a sky lantern from their own property to please think again.

“They are a beautiful sight in the night sky but they can have devastating consequences on the environment and animal welfare.”