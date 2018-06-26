Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fourth man has been jailed for his involvement in an aggravated burglary in which a Frodsham family was threatened with a sawn-off shot gun.

Daniel Murphy, 27, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday, June 25, where he was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, plus three years on licence, after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.

Murphy, of Eldersfield Road, Liverpool, joins Declan Kilbride, Thomas Dean and Rhys Allen, who were all jailed earlier this year after pleading guilty to the same offences.

The group was sentenced to a combined total of 35 years in prison.

All charges relate to a terrifying ordeal that took place at 10pm on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, when three men forced entry into a family home in the Fairways area of Frodsham while a fourth man acted as lookout nearby.

On entering the property, the men threatened the victims with a sawn-off shotgun and a knife, demanding they hand over keys to their car.

After taking the keys, the men fled the scene and got into a getaway vehicle which was waiting nearby.

The victims – a husband and wife and their two young children – immediately reported the incident to Cheshire Police , who swiftly deployed officers to the area.

Just 17 minutes later officers became aware of a white Audi A4 being driven erratically on the nearby Bridgewater Expressway in Runcorn. They followed the vehicle as it travelled at speeds of up to 100mph, dangerously weaving in and out of traffic.

The Audi eventually came to a stop on Blackheath Lane, Runcorn, after colliding with a number of stationary vehicles. All of the offenders then got out of the vehicle and fled into a nearby wooded area.

Officers flooded the scene and both Kilbride, 23, and Dean, 27, were arrested nearby. Allen, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, September 5.

During the investigation officers also discovered evidence which linked Murphy to the incident.

However, Murphy went into hiding and despite a detailed search officers were unable to locate him until Friday, March 23, 2018, when he was arrested at an address in Liverpool. He was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.

Following Murphy’s sentencing, Detective Constable Andrea Ellis said: “Today’s hearing brings to a conclusion what has been an extremely complex investigation and I would to thank all of the officers involved.

“Four men have now been jailed for a total of 35 years and, while the victims may never be able to forget what happened on that night, I do hope that the sentences provide reassurance.

“I also hope that this case will act as a deterrent to other potential offenders and reinforces our commitment to tackling this type of crime.”