Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Cheshire football coach has been convicted of sexually assaulting young players between 1979 and 1991.

Barry Bennell – now known as Richard Jones – was found guilty of dozens of counts of sexual assault by a jury following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach had pleaded guilty to seven additional counts before the trial.

The victims were all boys aged between eight and 15-years-old at the time of the abuse. In total Bennell was convicted of 43 charges at trial, relating to 11 victims.

Bennell, 64, carried out the abuse in a variety of locations including at his home addresses, at Butlin’s holiday park, in his car or on football tours.

(Image: PA)

In testimony, several victims estimated Bennell had sexually abused them on more than 100 occasions, while another said when he threatened to report the abuse, Bennell had told him “nobody would believe you”.

Jackie Lamb, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Barry Bennell is a predatory paedophile who groomed and abused young boys who dreamed of a career in professional football.

“He claimed his accusers were making up stories about him following previous convictions and stories in the media but thanks to the evidence from his victims, the CPS and police were able to build a strong case to expose Bennell’s denials as lies.

“Because of the scale of Bennell’s offending, the prosecution faced a number of challenges, including selecting charges which would adequately reflect the scale and seriousness of what Bennell did. The indictment before the court properly reflected that offending and will allow the court to sentence appropriately.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims who have come forward to give evidence against him and I hope this outcome gives them some sense of justice being done after so many years.”

Bennell will be sentenced in due course.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Bennell horrifically abused young, impressionable boys who trusted him and believed that he held the key to their footballing dreams.

“His victims have spoken with courage about their ordeals and have been instrumental in securing the guilty verdicts against their abuser.

“To make children safer in sport today, the NSPCC’s Trust to Lead campaign is calling on Government to extend 'position of trust' laws to make it illegal for sports coaches and other youth workers to have sex with 16- and 17-year-olds in their care. ”