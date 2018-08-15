Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet the fluffy flamingos that have hatched at Chester Zoo.

The first of the chicks began to break out of its shell on June 25 with 20 more arriving since, increasing the total number of Caribbean flamingos currently at the zoo to 120.

All 21 youngsters are being hand fed by zookeepers at regular timed intervals, four times a day, and will require such special attention for around another five weeks.

Mark Vercoe, assistant curator of birds, said: “Hand-feeding young flamingos is a really intricate and demanding challenge, but these chicks will form part of another important breeding colony and so we need to make sure that each and every one makes it through to adulthood.

“This time around we’ve decided to give them a helping hand as it’s important that we give the new flock the best possible start.”

For the time being the chicks are white or grey in colour, resembling little balls of cotton wool, but they will each develop their iconic pink feathers at around six months old.

Once all of the new chicks are developed enough to fully feed themselves, the group will move to another zoo to help form a new colony.