A flood alert is in place for the Dee Estuary because of the High Tide at 12.15pm today (Wednesday, January 3).

The government’s Flood Information Service warns ‘flooding is possible – be prepared’ with a specific mention of The Groves.

It states: “The next high tide at 12.15 on the 3rd January for the Dee Estuary from Parkgate to Chester is expected to be higher than usual with a forecasted peak of 5.88m. Flooding of low lying land is possible in the following places: The Groves in Chester between 12.15 and 12.45.

“People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care around locations adjacent to the Dee Estuary.”