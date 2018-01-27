Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new development of family homes is giving potential buyers plenty to shout about after opening its doors in style this weekend.

Chester Town Crier David Mitchell joined housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes to unveil the first show home at its Kings View development, which will create 31 new family homes for the region.

Joined by the chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council , Cllr Bob Rudd, Mr Mitchell took the opportunity of an exclusive tour of the show home which opened to the public on January 13.

Located off Wrexham Road, Chester, Kings View will offer a selection of four, five and six-bedroom homes, designed to provide space for growing families in the region. Prices start from £319,950 for a four-bedroom home.

Cllr Rudd said: “Stewart Milne Homes’ flagship development offers a new community of homes in the West Cheshire region and I was honoured to be asked to mark its official launch.

“These new homes will have a positive impact on the region, attracting new families and contributing to the local economy.

“They are already selling well, which is an indication of demand for new homes of this calibre in the area.”

North West senior sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes, Janet Solan, said: “We always welcome the opportunity to showcase the quality of our developments and were pleased that Councillor Bob Rudd has offered his support for Kings View.

“Having our town crier with us was a great addition to the event and really gave our potential buyers something to talk about.

“Kings View is already proving popular, with our first phase of homes available selling out within just a few weeks of being launched.”

Construction of the 3.83 acre site began at the end of October and the first homes will be ready for buyers to move in from February.