Home buyers have moved into the first house on an £18m development in Ellesmere Port.

North Wales based Macbryde Homes have welcomed the first residents to Oakley Park off Cromwell Road.

Julie Millar and her daughter Victoria were presented with flowers and prosecco when they moved in to their two-bedroom home.

And Julie already believes the town certainly has a lot going for it.

She said: “We’ve relocated from the south of the UK and Ellesmere Port really appealed to us for a number of reasons. It offers incredible value for money whilst also having a great array of shopping and leisure facilities right on our doorstep.

“We also have family nearby so the great transport links will help us get across Cheshire easily.”

The development of 171 two, three, and four-bedroom freehold homes is said by Macbryde to be the first in Ellesmere Port to be made available for open market sale in the town for almost five years.

When the sales office launched in April this year interest was immediately ‘very strong’.

Built on a 12-acre brownfield site the park is located ‘just minutes’ from the UK’s largest designer outlet village at Cheshire Oaks and is within easy walking distance of Ellesmere Port train station according to the homebuilders.

It also has ‘enviable’ rail and road links to the rest of the north west making it attractive to a wide range of purchasers.

With the town currently being marketed as THE place to live, Caryl Russell, sales manager at Macbryde, added: “It’s really not surprising that Ellesmere Port is now the focus of a marketing campaign to promote it as an attractive place to live.

“It is incredibly well connected on the transport network, both within the north west and nationally and whilst property values have increased in recent years and new job numbers have risen above the national average it remains a very affordable place to invest.

“We witnessed strong interest in the homes we’re building at Oakley Park from day one and by the time we launched the first show homes four months later 25 out of a possible 30 properties had been reserved.

“It is fabulous to now be welcoming Julie and Victoria to their new home on this exciting new development and we hope they’ll spend many happy years here.”

The development ranges from two-bedroom terrace starter homes through to four-bedroom detached family properties. Prices start from £123,995 and Help to Buy is also available. The freehold homes were welcomed by MP Justin Madders at the time.