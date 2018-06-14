Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Her Majesty the Queen and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have arrived in Chester.

As the pair arrived at Storyhouse just before noon, the first thing they did was observe a minute's silence in remembrance of the Grenfell Tower fire, which happened one year ago today.

Afterwards, they went into Storyhouse for a tour where they are due to be welcomed by schools and community groups, and also pay a visit to the children’s library; stopping to meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work.

The royal party will watch a performance by ‘Fallen Angels’, a dance theatre company for people in recovery from addiction, before moving to the theatre to see a medley of songs from Storyhouse’s latest production, ‘A Little Night Music.’

Then they are due are due to take part in a brief walk-about in Northgate Street as they make their way to Chester Town Hall for lunch with the Lord and Lady Mayoress and other dignitaries.