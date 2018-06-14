Her Majesty the Queen and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have arrived in Chester.
As the pair arrived at Storyhouse just before noon, the first thing they did was observe a minute's silence in remembrance of the Grenfell Tower fire, which happened one year ago today.
Afterwards, they went into Storyhouse for a tour where they are due to be welcomed by schools and community groups, and also pay a visit to the children’s library; stopping to meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work.
The royal party will watch a performance by ‘Fallen Angels’, a dance theatre company for people in recovery from addiction, before moving to the theatre to see a medley of songs from Storyhouse’s latest production, ‘A Little Night Music.’
Then they are due are due to take part in a brief walk-about in Northgate Street as they make their way to Chester Town Hall for lunch with the Lord and Lady Mayoress and other dignitaries.