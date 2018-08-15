The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ten fire crews from all over Cheshire battled through the night to extinguish a ferocious blaze at an Ellesmere Port recycling plant.

Flames broke out at the Recresco paper storage site just before midday on Tuesday (August 14), sending plumes of smoke billowing into the sky which was visible from as far as Holywell in Flintshire.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service conducted a full evacuation of the premises, and there were no injuries reported.

(Image: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service)

The police helicopter also attended the scene to assist crews with an aerial inspection of the site.

It is believed there were approximately 600-700 tonnes of recycling paper and plastic alight in two separate warehouses on the site, and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews, who remained at the site overnight to put out the fire, used water from the Manchester Ship Canal to extinguish the blaze.

The Chronicle has so far been unable to contact anyone as Recresco for an update as staff are busy with the clean-up operation.