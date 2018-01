Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire broke out at Blacon Police Station this morning (Thursday, January 18).

Two fire engines from Ellesmere Port were called to the building on Blacon Avenue at 7.30am where they discovered the blaze in a small generator.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews isolated the generator and used dry powder to put out the fire.