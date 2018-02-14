Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was injured by a scrambler bike in Ellesmere Port.

The incident happened at around 6.10pm on Monday (February 12) when two men/teenagers riding a scrambler bike on the pavement along Overpool Road at its junction with Rossmore Road collided with the victim, who suffered minor injuries.

Both offenders, who were wearing helmets, then sped off in the direction of Overpool train station.

Their bike had a rear brake light and Vehicle Registration Mark plates.

Inspector Ian Stead from Ellesmere Port Police said: “Riding scrambler bikes at speed along a pavement where pedestrians are walking is extremely dangerous and a serious offence.

“Those who ride off-road bikes in this way can pose a huge risk to the public and can result in serious injury, thankfully this lady was lucky and didn’t receive any serious injuries.

“I would encourage anyone who may have seen two people riding scrambler bikes in this area to come forward by calling Cheshire police on 101.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 775 of 12 February. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.