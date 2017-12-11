The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For those of you who remember the 1970s, this video will be like a trip down memory lane for you.

And even if you're too young to remember the decade of bell bottom jeans, then you'll see that Chester hasn't really changed an awful lot in 40 years.

We've uncovered this great video showing all the familiar sights of the city, which was filmed by Brian Ellwood during a day out in Chester in 1978.

As you can see, Eastgate Street doesn't look hugely different to today, apart from the 1970s hairstyles and clothing styles of the day.

Other familiar sights shown here include the instantly recognisable Groves and people enjoying a sunny day down at the River Dee, which is shown in remarkable clarity, considering the footage is almost half a century old.

Brian, who transferred the film from Kodachrome super 8mm, told The Chronicle: "I was a regular visitor to Chester when I lived in South Manchester. Now I live in West Cornwall but have very fond memories of days out there."