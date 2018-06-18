Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty friends from Farndon and the surrounding villages will test their physical and mental strength meeting the Three Peaks Challenge on June 29 and 30 in memory of their friend Greg Davenport, who died suddenly last year, aged only 52.

Greg embraced the local community as a school governor, village quiz master, a football coach for Malpas and District JFC and an advocate for sport for all, irrespective of age or ability.

Therefore proceeds from this challenge will be divided between the British Heart Foundation and an ambitious project to build a multi-use games area at Farndon Community Club to benefit the whole community.

Walking almost 40km, climbing over 3km and travelling more than 450 miles by road, the team’s ascent up Ben Nevis will commence at 7am on June 29 before heading to Scafell Pike in the Lakes and then embarking on the ascent of Snowdon in the early hours of June 30.

Training in Snowdonia has been challenging, with a gruelling walk on Moel Siabod in ice and snow in February, to climbing Trefan and Crib Goch in April’s blistering sunshine.

The team aim to raise £15,000 for these excellent causes and would be grateful for donations.

Sponsor the team at Farndon Post Office or donate online at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/farndonmuga-3peaks