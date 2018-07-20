Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Famous Cheshire businessman Sir John Timpson has been asked to head up a national review into the crisis faced by the country’s high streets.

The task force has been created by the Government to tackle the crisis in Britain’s town centres with a three strong panel of experts led by Sir John.

The panel will explore the issues facing communities and suggest solutions to help them thrive, according to the Chronicle’s sister paper the Mirror.

Sir John has Timpson and Max Spielmann outlets across Cheshire and throughout the country.

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

Announcing the Government review, high streets minister Jake Berry said: “High streets and small businesses are the backbone of our economy and we want to see them thrive.

“People care about their high streets because they are the centres of their community. But they are changing, and the Government is committed to helping communities adapt.

“High streets of the future will still be commercial centres but consumers now look for a wider range of experiences, from leisure to health services.

“Our future high streets may well feature more homes, child care centres and gyms to bring people back and ensure that they keep returning.”

Chaired by Sir John, described as ‘boss of shoe repair service Timpson’, the panel will look at what consumers and communities - and young people in particular - need from their high streets.

Sir John said: “High streets and city centres have continually changed but the recent shift towards more out-of-town and online shopping threatens the future of many.

“The panel cannot offer a quick-fix solution. But we hope to identify practical decisions that will help the Government provide the support that communities and businesses need to provide the facilities people will want 25 years from now.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

Other members of the expert advisory panel include Vidhya Alakeson of community business support group Power To Change and Stephen Robertson, former director general of the British Retail Consortium.

The Timpson family business, founded by Sir John’s great grandfather in the 1860s, was taken over in 1973 but 10 years later then Mr Timpson led a £42m management buyout.

In 1987 he sold the Timpson shoe shops and concentrated on building the shoe repairing and key cutting business which has diversified into engraving, watch repairs, dry cleaning and photo processing.

The group is a private business wholly owned by Sir John and his family and is the UK’s most active employer of people from prison.

Sir John and his late wife Alex were also foster carers for 31 years.

He is patron of the Chester and District Samaritans.