Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family tribute has been issued for the victim of a collision that took place last week.

Alan Hough, 79, died on Thursday, August 30 following the collision on the A534 Wrexham Road in Faddiley.

Family described Crewe resident Mr Hough as a "passionate motorcyclist" who regularly rode with his son and grandson around North Wales, Peak District and the Shropshire hills.

Mr Hough’s family said: “Alan was an amazing father, grandfather and friend who lived life to the full.





“Alan was also a keen crown green bowler still competing in regular matches for the Post Office club.



“As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and passers-by who stopped and helped at this terrible tragedy.



“Alan will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Cheshire Police are asking anyone with information relating to the crash to get in touch on 101 quoting IML 170096 or to visit https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries .

To submit dashcam footage to Cheshire Police visit www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage .