The sun will be shining for a family fun day to support a charity based at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Chester Childbirth Appeal runs a cafe and shop in the maternity unit with profits used to fund numerous hospital initiatives.

The fun day takes place this Saturday (July 7) on the field in front of the 1829 building at the Countess of Chester Health Park, between 11am and 5pm – turn right at the mini-roundabout on entering the site.

Lord and Lady Mayoress of Chester Alex and Janet Black will open the event at 11am. Entry is free.

There will be a bouncy castle, mini funfair, barbecue, donkey rides and live music as well as refreshments.

The charity was founded 27 years ago by retired midwife Mrs Patricia M Daniels MBE.

She said: “Any money raised would be used to continue the work the charity has been doing since its inception. We would like to see you there with your family and friends to have fun and champion a good cause. See you all on 7 July 2018.”

The charity has helped raised £2m for improved patient facilities in the women and children’s department.

Among the amenities funded are an overnight suite for parents with poorly babies, the Snowdrop Room for bereaved parents and the Baby Memorial Garden.