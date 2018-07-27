Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Promised extra trains between Chester and Manchester are seriously delayed.

A 2015 government document pledged the number of direct trains between Chester and Manchester would double from one to two trains an hour from December 2017.

This was supposed to apply to both the Mid Cheshire line via Northwich and the other line via Warrington Bank Quay.

But problems installing electrification on the line between Manchester and Bolton mean the planned cascade of diesel trains onto other lines has been delayed.

As far as the Chester-Manchester line via Warrington Bank Quay is concerned, train operator KeolisAmey takes over the current Arriva Trains Wales route from October as intended.

But Northern, which is due to run the second extra train on the same line, won’t confirm whether this will commence in December 2019 as currently planned.

Faster, more frequent and refurbished trains, capable of running at 100mph, with free wi fi, are also promised under this ‘Northern Connect’ project.

In addition, Northern won’t say when it will begin operating two trains an hour on the Mid Cheshire line. Due from December 2017, this was postponed again after missing the rescheduled launch date in May 2018.

A Northern spokesman said: “Improvements on the Mid Cheshire line were postponed as a result of delays to electrification work on the Manchester to Preston route.

“These delays meant we were unable to release some of our diesel trains to operate on routes previously earmarked for improvements.”

Cllr Brian Clarke (Lab, Winsford Wharton), cabinet member, economic development and infrastructure, wrote in a recent report: “The extra rail services from Chester to Manchester that were promised have had to be delayed because of the delay in the electrification of the Bolton to Preston line which would have released their diesels for us to have a half hourly service.

“The plan is now to reintroduce the extra services when the new timetable starts in December next year.”

However, it’s hoped a new hourly service, between Chester and Liverpool, with an improved connection to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, will start in December 2018 as planned using the so-called Halton curve.

Cheshire West and Chester Council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon said this week: “We are very hopeful the Halton curve will be proceeding as planned, with a new timetable in December.”