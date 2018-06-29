Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has been charged with offences relating to a series of incidents of harassment, including exposure, at the Countess of Chester Country Park.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with six offences after a number of incidents in the country park were reported over the past week.

The teenager has been charged with one count of trespassing on premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, one count of exposure and four counts of using threatening/abusive or insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm or distress.

He will next appear at West Cheshire Youth Court on July 17.