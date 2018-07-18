Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Views from Chester Castle’ welcomes three Chester based artists, Kate Gater, Alexandru Modoi and Estelle Woolley who have created art works specifically for this year’s summer programme of events.

The artists will exhibit work in a range of art forms including sound, photography and sculpture.

They have responded to the castle site creating artworks that draw attention to the rich history of the castle and its hidden features.

The exhibition title ‘Ecce Iterum’ (Latin for ‘see again’) refers to the castle being seen in a new way.

The artists aim to raise awareness of emerging local contemporary art.

Kate, Alexandru and Estelle have spent the past six months working together as an artist collective, influencing each other’s work for the castle.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member Communities and Wellbeing said: “It is great to see local artists at the start of their career using this historic building as inspiration for their new work.

“Finding artworks in unexpected and unusual spaces will provoke the curiosity of visitors as they explore Chester Castle, this is an example of using creativity to highlight some of the hidden heritage of our city.

“The artists have been supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council and The University of Chester.”

Chester Castle is being reopened in partnership with English Heritage.

The Agricola Tower and Castle Walls are now in the care of English Heritage, who are supporting the Views from Chester Castle project.

The exhibition of contemporary art will be open to the public during castle opening hours, 10.30am to 4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 20 until September 16.

Access to the Castle is free, there is a £2 charge for rooftop views from the Agricola Tower (unless members of English Heritage).