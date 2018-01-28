Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England rugby international Phil Greening has opened a world class training facility which will enable Chester residents to train like elite athletes.

The 42-year-old, who earned 24 England caps and toured with the British & Irish Lions, has drawn upon his vast wealth of sporting and coaching experience to create The Athlete Factory, set in the grounds of Chester Rugby Club on Hare Lane in Littleton.

The state-of-the-art facility combines the best equipment with access to top level coaches, nutritionists, sport scientists as well as the unique offering of a cryo therapy chamber.

Now Phil has opened the doors to people of all ages, shapes and abilities who want access to the type of resources usually only available to professionals.

He explained: “During my playing and coaching career I’ve been lucky enough to have use of the best equipment, and work with the best people, to get optimum results.

“It’s such a huge advantage, and I don’t see why it shouldn’t be available to everyone – whether their goal is to simply to get active and lose weight, or push themselves to be the very best they can be.

“We want to change the way the industry works and transform the way people train, so anyone hoping to change their lifestyle and health – I promise this is the place.

“We are the first of our kind in the UK so it’s very exciting for me to see my vision become a reality.”

Phil, who played as a hooker for Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wasps, joined the England Sevens management team after retiring.

He has since coached at Wasps, London Welsh, Scottish Rugby Union, and currently as a performance consultant with USA Olympic Committee.

Now the married dad-of-three is settled near Chester and has poured his heart and soul – and substantial investment – into bringing The Athlete Factory to the city.

In addition to the world-class gym equipment, it boasts a watt bike studio, its very own training and monitoring app, a nutrition bar and the cryo therapy chamber which uses very low temperatures to promote healing and recovery.

To support the facility, Phil has assembled a crack team of specialists who will inspire and guide members towards achieving their targets.

Craig White, a former British & Irish Lions and World Rugby head of high performance, is joined by the likes of ex-Warrington Wolves coach Ryan Gibney, elite athlete strength and conditioning coach Andrew Wood, British Dressage strength and conditioning coach Simon Cushman, and former Great Britain ironman Oli Jenner as a sports therapist.

All are brimming with qualifications and top-flight experience which can be applied and adapted help all reach their goals.

Whole family health and fitness is a big focus for Phil, with classes for children, such as ‘superhero’ training, which sees them perform fun exercises to feel like their favourite characters, and SheFIT classes, designed for women to get optimum results.

Phil added: “Everyone will be able to use our training app to follow their bespoke programme, and an assigned coach will work closely to support and monitor our members in a world class training facility.”

You can follow The Athlete Factory on Twitter: @AFOfficialCH3 or Instagram: afofficialchester or Facebook: @TheAthleteFactoryChester.

To find out more and express your interest in joining the Athlete Factory contact Phil Greening on speaktous@theathletefactory.global call 0161 2989 797 or visit the website at www.afchester.global.