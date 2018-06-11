Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a car which has hit a garden wall.

The accident happened on Parkgate Road, Chester , just after noon today (Monday, June 11).

Three police cars are at the scene along with a rapid response vehicle and ambulance dispatched by North West Air Ambulance Service .

It's believed a male is currently being released from the small white car involved in the collision. Traffic is flowing freely at the moment.

The Chronicle will update this story when more details become available.