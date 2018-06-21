Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Long term unemployed people in Ellesmere Port are being helped to turn over a ‘new leaf’.

Residents in the town who have been without a job for a long time are said to often struggle to get the help they need because they feel they have so many personal barriers to overcome.

They may have physical, emotional or mental health conditions which affect their confidence, preventing them moving forward with their lives.

Now people in this position are being offered a lifeline by a new borough council backed service which is already transforming people’s lives.

The New Leaf project, which is funded by the European Social Fund and the National Lottery through the Big Lottery Fund, is offering one-to-one mentoring support and training to people with multiple barriers to progressing in their lives.

They will have been unemployed for more than a year as a result or six months if they are under 25.

The focus of the project is to support people to minimise barriers, access training, start job searching effectively and eventually move into employment through intensive one to one personal support, according to the council.

Rob Gordon from Ellesmere Port, who has benefited from the project, said: “After being out of work for three years due to having an accident in work, I was low on confidence and didn’t know what type of job I could do.

“With the support and advice of my mentor I have completed my fork lift truck licence and am now going to complete my HGV qualification. The advice and guidance has been amazing.”

Rebecca Price, also from the town, commented: “I was shy and not a confident individual and didn’t think I would ever get a job. With the support I have been to several courses to improve my confidence, lifestyle and employment skills.

“I have a CV as well as completing interview preparation skills and have managed to secure my first ever interview.”

The borough council is sub contracted to run the New Leaf project in the town and is currently supporting 110 people to improve their prospects of gaining employment. It aims to have supported more than 240 people by next year.

Its mentors work closely with each person to assess their circumstances and emotional wellbeing before coming up with a plan of action over a six month period to help them become skilled for work and boost their confidence. Intensive support is provided to unlock their potential.

Cllr Brian Clarke, the borough’s economic development chief, said: “New Leaf mentors give their clients a big boost and help them get back on their feet. People leave the project with a can do attitude, an array of employable skills and often a secured job.

“New Leaf really is changing people’s lives for the better by focusing on their individual needs and using all the resources available to help that person improve their prospects.”

Positions people have taken up since joining include lunchtime supervisors, retail assistants, warehouse operatives, customer care assistants, a car showroom car cleaner, kitchen porters, an interpreter and canvassers.

People have also undertaken a range of training courses developed to meet individual needs and aspirations including taxi driving, fork lift truck operations, nail technician skills, GCSE maths and photography courses.

To find out more contact the New Leaf team on 0151 356 6771.