The Royal British Legion is inviting the people of Ellesmere Port to review plans for a proposed 72-bed care home for veterans.

Residents are being asked for their feedback on the proposed Stanney Lane development, which will also feature a community hub, café, events hall and memorial garden.

The consultation takes place on Tuesday, July 31, at Trinity Methodist Community Hall, Whitby Road, from 3-7pm.

Steve Barnett, assistant director of care, breaks and recovery at the charity, said: “We are delighted to share our plans to open this home in Ellesmere Port. It will provide world-class residential care to our older beneficiaries and the community hub will be a welcome space for members of the public to access information on a range of services.

“The hall and café will host events to help bring people together and tackle loneliness and isolation within the community.”

The legion currently has six care homes nationwide which deliver award-winning short and long term care for serving and ex-service personnel and their dependants. It is currently the largest dedicated service provider within the military charity sector.

Steve added: “To ensure we can continue to meet the needs of the armed forces community in the future, in particular the increased number of older beneficiaries and carers, we want to grow our national footprint. This will enable us to provide a wider range of services, including day care, respite care, help with independent living, information and advice and complex end of life care, to more of those who need them.

“The public consultation event for this care home and community hub is part of our planning application to the local authority. We hope that the local community will be as excited by the plans as we are and will support the proposals for planning consent. We plan to carry out a dedicated fundraising drive to cover the costs of this project.”

On the day, residents can chat to legion staff about the proposed plans and view designs of the development.

For those unable to attend the event, the plans can be viewed online or by calling the contact centre on 0808 802 8080. Deadline for feedback is Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

For more information about the Royal British Legion, visit the website .