A dedicated swimmer from Ellesmere Port who fought unsuccessfully for a full sized competition pool for the town has died.

Dr Shirley Cooke, 94, an avid swimmer, took part in swimming activities throughout her life and actively competed for the University of Liverpool as a student.

She ran Ellesmere Port Swimming Club for decades having co founded the club in 1968.

She spent much of her spare time coaching youngsters, along with running both local and regional competitions as well as preparing the club to be able to fulfil its obligations towards the Amateur Swimming Association.

Nominating Dr Cooke in the ScottishPower/Trinity Mirror Cheshire Your Champions Awards in 2010, former Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Andrew Miller paid tribute to Dr Cooke’s work, saying: “There are many residents and ex-residents of Ellesmere Port who have benefited from improved health, good social interaction and fun from having belonged to this club.

“Through Dr Cooke’s ongoing efforts that she continues to give to the swimming club, she has provided a great deal of opportunities to a huge number of youngsters within the community of Ellesmere Port, many of whom are now second or third generation.”

Dr Cooke’s enthusiasm for the sport continued with her maintaining links with Ellesmere Port’s twin town, Reutlingen in Germany, continuing the regular exchanges of swimming teams for an international gala.

In 2011 she received an MBE with Swim England posting: “Huge congratulations to Dr Shirley Cooke for her MBE for dedication to swimming.”

When plans were drawn up for Ellesmere Port’s Sports Village on Stanney Lane Dr Cooke was among campaigners who argued the borough council should include a 50m competition pool in the project.

Dr Cooke argued strongly for a full sized pool but the borough council felt the facility was not needed and would be too expensive.

It would cost an extra £3m to build and £200,000 in annual running costs they said.

Informing of Dr Cooke’s death, son Anthony said: “She died peacefully at the Countess of Chester Hospital on August 14 in the presence of her family.

“She was an amazing character who dedicated her life to the service and well being of others, evidenced by not only her volunteering in the community, work with the WRVS, the Ellesmere Port Swimming Club and the Little Sutton Luncheon club but in the choice of occupation as a doctor and in the numerous committees she participated with.”