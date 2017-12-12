Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi million pound state of the art extra care development has opened in Ellesmere Port.

Wirral-based Magenta Living’s Hartley Place scheme on Sutton Way was officially opened by the town’s mayor Nicole Meardon.

Providing homes for the over 55s the new build offers 60 one and two bedroom apartments as well as 15 bungalows all with a level-access wet room, lounge and kitchen.

Magenta explains the extra care at Hartley Place allows independent living with 24 hour on-site support services and flexible care packages available from Gloucester based care provider Mears.

Residents can benefit from communal facilities including a restaurant, hairdressers and a beauty salon, which are all open to the public, together with a lounge as well as a full programme of activities and events.

(Image: UGC TCH)

There is also a ‘beautiful’ garden which will encourage residents to get involved in planting and gardening and to enjoy the outside space.

Cllr Meardon said: “It was a privilege to formally open Hartley Place. It provides fantastic homes for some of our elderly and more vulnerable residents in the heart of our community.”

During the opening flowers were presented to Margaret Fleming who was the first resident to apply to live in Hartley Place back in July 2016.

She said: “I was delighted to receive the flowers. Moving here was the best thing I’ve ever done, it feels like I’m living in a five star hotel.”

The ceremony was attended by guests from the borough council including their cabinet member for housing, Ellesmere Port St Paul’s ward councillor Angela Claydon (Lab), the Homes and Communities Agency and board members and staff from Magenta Living.

Brian Simpson, chief executive at Magenta, said: “I am extremely proud that Magenta Living is continuing to invest in Ellesmere Port. We are committed to building homes for vulnerable people and providing spaces and facilities that benefit the existing community.

“Magenta Living has ambitious growth plans over the next few years so while Hartley Place is finished as a construction project many more projects will be coming on site in the next few months and years.”

Magenta, a not-for-profit housing provider, owns and manages nearly 13,000 properties. It claims to be the largest social housing provider in Wirral and also operates across the north west.

The company says that if its proposed development of 42 apartments at the Grace Arms on Stanney Lane goes ahead it will have invested almost £20m in affordable homes in the town since 2014.