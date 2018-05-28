Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The safety record at Ellesmere Port’s oil refinery has led to charitable donations totalling £9,000.

The ‘outstanding safety performance’ at Essar Stanlow in the first few months of the year triggered the donations from the company’s Let’s Give programme, which links safety milestones and charitable giving.

They saw presentations of £3,000 each to three charities, Cheshire’s NeuroMuscular Centre, which improves the quality of life for adults and young people with muscular dystrophy, the Wirral Community Narrowboat Trust and mid Cheshire based Tiny Steps all nominated for support by employees at Stanlow.

Tony Penney, a shift duty officer in the refinery’s fire and security team, nominated the NeuroMuscular Centre for a donation as his cousin has benefited from the organisation in the past.

Lyndsey Cannon-Potts, head of fundraising at the centre, said: “Essar’s generous donation of £3,000 will help to operate our recently installed neuromuscular gym, the first of its kind in Europe.

“The benefits of being able to exercise in an accessible environment with adapted equipment include improved cardio-vascular function, enhanced mobility and the opportunity to do something for themselves at the same time as socialising with others.”

The Wirral Community Narrowboat Trust was nominated by Allen Higgins who has supported them in the past with fundraising. Allen, now retired, was a member of the inspection team at Stanlow.

Tim Mobbs, marketing manager for the trust, commented: “We are delighted with the donation from Essar as we rely on volunteers and donations to keep our boats and activities running.”

The trust provides days out and activities for disabled and disadvantaged people and community groups offering sailings from April to October. It provides around 300 trips a year, carrying about 3,000 passengers with its two boats crewed by volunteers all trained to deliver an enjoyable and safe narrowboat experience.

Each boat has been built specifically to be accessible for disabled users with wheelchair access and flexible seating.

Siobhan Blenkinsop, a power and control engineer at Stanlow nominated Tiny Steps. The group is fundraising for a sensory play area and social cafe for children and young people with additional needs and their families in the Northwich and Winsford area.

Tiny Steps was founded by his close friends Laura and Martin Clifton whose seven-year-old daughter Connie was diagnosed with West Syndrome at only eight months old and who now lives with significant developmental delays.

Laura is passionate about providing a support service for families experiencing similar issues in the area and said: “As a fairly young charity we are still growing and our main aim is to raise enough money to build our centre.

“This donation is a great step in taking our fundraising forward and we are looking forward to the day when we can thank every one of our supporters with an invitation to the new centre.”