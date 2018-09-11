Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a 15-year-old female after a video was posted on Facebook showing a schoolgirl being attacked in an Ellesmere Port park.

The start of the footage captures the moment a girl spits in the face of the victim as a group of young people surround them.

The incident, which happened about 6.45pm on Saturday (September 8), at the entrance to Whitby Park in Ellesmere Port, then escalates out of control.

Some of the youngsters are goading the female aggressor to attack the other girl, while others film the incident on their mobile phones.

A boy who stands between them is told to ‘move out of the way’ by a male voice in the crowd.

The female aggressor is pushing and shoving the victim who is telling her to ‘go away’ and says ‘Hurry up, I want to go home’. Someone in the crowd shouts before the perpetrator appears to launch a physical assault by striking her in the face with a hand, as well as kicking out and pulling her hair.

So far 522,000 people have viewed the video after it was shared by self-titled Geordie comedian and commentator Robin Armstrong.

He wrote: “This disgusting video happened in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. A girl is standing surrounded by a screaming crowd of kids laughing and egging the girl on to be attacked while one of them spits in her face to try and get a reaction so she can start the assault!

“Makes my blood boil just listening to them, desperate for her to be hit! Her excuse? Childish Chinese whispers ‘she said you said’. Look at how terrified that poor girl is and with only one person trying to help! Shame on the lot of you!”

Cheshire Police spokesman Neil Bellis confirmed a 15-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She was released under investigation.