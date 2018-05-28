Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man who sexually molested a young girl threatened his victim's family as he was led away to start a five year jail sentence.

As Stuart Lloyd, who had denied the allegations, was led to the cells he turned to relatives of the victim in the crowded public gallery behind him and threatened: “In a couple of years I’ll get you.”

He had been convicted by a jury after a trial of two offences of sexually assaulting the ten-year-old child but was cleared of raping a 12-year-old girl a couple of years earlier.

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, pointed out that his comment was a “potential contempt of court” but he said he was taking no action about it and commended those in the public gallery for their restrained behaviour during the proceedings.

Jailing the 33-year-old father-of-one, he said that when Lloyd later thought about what he had done “you no doubt you realised you had gone too far because you attempted to buy her silence by giving her some money”.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that the sexual assaults came to light after the victim told her grandmother what Lloyd had done to her and the police were notified.

The girl told how he had kissed her all over her face and put his tongue in her mouth, which the judge described as “gross behaviour by an adult with a ten-year-old child”.

Lloyd went on to touch all over her body, including her naked genitalia. “She was thoroughly bewildered by what had happened but knew instantly that it was wrong,” said Judge Menary.

Lloyd was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and the judge imposed a sexual harm behaviour order - banning unsupervised contact with girls under 16 - for five years.

Anthony O’Donohoe, defending, said Lloyd has a diagnosis of being on the autistic spectrum and probably also has ADHD. He presents as “rather immature” and these factors will make his time in prison more difficult than for more sophisticated individuals.

He has no similar previous convictions and he will be affected by loss of contact with his baby daughter and his small family unit, he added.