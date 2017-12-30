Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revised plans have been submitted which would lead to the loss of another Ellesmere Port pub.

The issue first arose earlier in the year at The Sutton, formerly the Marquis, on Gleneagles Road in Great Sutton.

The Hilldale Housing Association, on behalf of a care provider, proposed to convert and extend the closed 1970s pub to provide 15 flats for supported living.

The small, specialist housing association, created in 2009 and based in the north west, said its purpose was to provide high quality housing to people who need additional support.

The vacant pub occupies a large corner plot with generous car parking, according to a report.

The association told planning officers at the time the pub was rebranded in 2010. Since then it had become an unviable business with at least six larger competitors within a mile radius, it claimed.

Hilldale concluded: “The proposal to convert, refurbish and extend the existing, vacant pub building into a small, residential hub containing 15 individual flats will prove to be a valuable and sustainable facility in the community for the future.”

Concerns arose locally with claims ‘very little’ information had been provided with regards to who would be living at the property.

The application led to 65 objections, including a petition with well over 100 names, some objecting to the loss of the pub as a community asset and others to what was going to replace it. The plans were subsequently withdrawn with revised proposals now with borough planners.

Wigan based applicant and agent Dan Anders for Sutton Ellesmere Port Ltd is seeking approval for the demolition of the pub and for five one bed bungalows and 14 one bed apartments in a two storey building again for supported living.

At the time of writing no comments had been published.

A separate application for prior approval for the demolition of the pub was put forward in October and rejected by the borough council.

In a decision letter to Mr Anders the council’s senior manager for planning Fiona Hore said that as the property was last used as a drinking establishment the proposed demolition could not be considered as permitted development.

She continued: “Planning permission is required for the demolition and Hilldale Housing Association and Forshaw Demolition were both advised of this in July 2017.

“Please note failure to obtain planning permission prior to works commencing on site is likely to result in enforcement action.”