Two Ellesmere Port brothers have been jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine and MDNA while their mother was sentenced for allowing her premises to be used to deal Class A drugs.

Chadleui (Chad) Agarry, 21, was jailed for five-and-a-half years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of a stun gun.

His brother Curtis Agarry, 20, received a three-and-a-half year sentence for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The mother, Vanda Agarry, was given a two-year community order with seven months and one day spent on remand in prison taken into account after allowing her premises to be used for dealing.

His Honour Judge Roger Dutton, The Recorder of Chester, sentenced the family at Chester Crown Court today (June 29).

Search Warrants were carried out by Ellesmere Port police at the defendants’ home address at Eccleston Avenue, Ellesmere Port, on November 15, 2016 and October 23, 2017. On both occasions cocaine was found and seized within the house and each time Vanda Agarry attempted to hide evidence from the police.

During the first raid police found high purity (94% pure) cocaine valued at £900 and £100 of crack cocaine.

While the second search uncovered cocaine valued at £700 , MDMA (ecstasy) pills valued at £740, a Taser gun disguised as a torch, mobile phones and drug dealing paraphernalia.

Once the mobile phones were examined, officers found numerous messages and images relating to the sale of drugs and possession of the stun gun.

Judge Dutton told Vanda Agarry: “You should be thoroughly ashamed of your actions.”

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “This sentence should serve as a deterrent to others. The drug dealing carried out by this family caused misery to other residents of Eccleston Avenue and will not be tolerated. Not only were they involved in dealing Class A drugs but were is possession of a disguised stun gun, which thankfully has now been taken off the streets. Anyone who has concerns about drug activity in their area is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101.”