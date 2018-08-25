Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port based Essar Oil has opened its 53rd UK filling station in North Wales.

The Stanlow firm’s growing presence on the country’s forecourts has seen it unveil its latest site at Loggerheads Garage near Mold, previously branded under the Texaco marque for the past 20 years where the family business is run by Brian and Adi Robinson.

Essar account manager James Hughes commented: “The site at Loggerheads is not far from our Stanlow refinery which has been producing high quality, market-leading fuels for over 60 years.

“We are pleased that Brian and Adi have joined the award-winning Essar brand following positive feedback from other retailers in our network.”

Explaining their decision to rebrand the site Brian and Adi said: “We are delighted to join the Essar fold. We are at the heart of our community and we have a mix of customers, locals as well as visitors here to enjoy our fabulous scenery.

“Joining Essar has transformed the forecourt, helping to showcase the shop in a modern style and customer feedback so far has been very positive. People are really interested in Essar and love the new look.”

Essar entered the UK retail market with the opening of its first branded forecourt in November 2015 at Coalville in Leicestershire.

The company plans to open its first company owned flagship site on the A5117 near Elton opposite the Stanlow manufacturing complex later this year.