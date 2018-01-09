Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Education professionals and students are invited to An Evening with Sir Andrew Carter at the University of Chester on Friday, January 26.

Sir Andrew is a national leader of education and his publication, Financial Management in Schools, has been widely used by headteachers and governors to support them in school improvement.

During the evening, which is hosted by the university’s Faculty of Education and Children’s Services, Sir Andrew will be discussing the Independent Review of Initial Teacher Training, which he chaired.

Sir Andrew sits on a range of national strategic policy groups, including the Teaching School Council and the Regional Commissioning Board for the South East of England.

In 2003, he received an OBE for services to education and a knighthood in 2014.

The event takes place in Room CRV1119 at the university’s Riverside Campus and runs from 5.30-7.30pm. Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance. Please visit https://www.chester.ac.uk/node/41524