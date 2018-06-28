Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester-based company featured on BBC2’s Dragon’s Den is going from strength-to-strength selling a massage device that claims to ease ailments including back pain, stress, anxiety and headaches.

Chinese medicine expert Dr Shane Murnaghan and managing director Mike Fisher appeared on the repeat show at the weekend when viewers saw the Dragons decline their request for a £25,000 investment in return for 10% of their company.

But it didn’t matter.

Since the programme was originally broadcast in February, the profile of the Newgate Street business GRAVITY Life and its GRAVITY product, invented by Shane, has been turbo-charged.

Mike, who lives in Chester, told The Chronicle: “After Dragon’s Den was broadcast we sold more in a week than in the whole of the year before! We have seen amazing growth since The Den.”

He says the company has expanded ten-fold this year with predicted sales worth up to £1.3m compared to just £100,000 last year. Demand is growing around the world with an ambition to conquer the lucrative US market.

The £99 product includes two components and involves the user lying down on their back with a ‘cradle’ under the neck and a ‘keystone’ under their lower back.

Mike, a former Kingsway High School with a background in selling sportswear and Porsche cars, explained: “It’s a posture product that can help with backache and pains, headaches, anxiety and irritable bowel syndrome. People lie down and relax because what we don’t do these days is relax.”

He added: “If nothing else it offers 20 minutes rest from the mad, crazy social media world in which we live.”

At the time Dragon’s Den was filmed the pair had ‘patent pending’ on the invention which appeared to be an obstacle to the potential investors but the company has since gained UK patents and is fully trade marked. The Dragons also advised the pair to seek independent clinical evidence for the product.

Its bio-mechanical safety has now been confirmed by medical trials. And according to Mike, there is ‘tremendous anecdotal evidence’ to show it works but he stresses: “Every single body is different.” GRAVITY has been ‘medically approved’ in both South Africa and Australia.