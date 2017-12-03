Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Jack Russell terrier who appeared to chew his own foot off has been re-homed and is 'doing really well'.

RSPCA inspectors found SpongeBob with the 'horrendous' leg injury at his owner Peter Tellet's home in Sealand back in July.

Fifty-eight-year-old Tellet, of East Green in Sealand, was banned from keeping dogs for a decade when he appeared at Flintshire Magistrates Courts this week.

He had pleaded guilty for causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate veterinary attention for SpongeBob.

RSPCA inspector Fred Armstrong was 'completely shocked' when he visited Tellet’s house and saw Spongebob with his leg missing.

“It was not known what had happened to him,” he said. “The injury was infected and must have been so painful for him.

“I was so shocked – it is not everyday you see a dog with their leg missing in this way. He would have been in agony. We don’t know what had happened – but it was suggested that he may have have an issue with his foot and then chewed it off. That would have been horrendous.”

SpongeBob was signed over to the RSPCA and following extensive treatment he has improved significantly.

'Forever home'

Inspector Armstrong added: “SpongeBob has received a lot of treatment over the past few months and his leg was also amputated higher up on the leg due to the infection.

“But we are delighted to say that he is doing really well has now found a forever home.”

Magistrates placed Tellet on a 12-week tagged curfew to remain indoors each night between 7pm-7am and ordered him to pay £300 costs and a £85 surcharge.