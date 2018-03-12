Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are delays of up to two hours on the M6 this afternoon (Monday, March 12) following a smash involving three lorries.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway between junction 19 for Knutsford and junction 18 for Holmes Chapel.

Two lanes are shut while emergency services attend.

Meanwhile, a broken down lorry is blocking traffic in one lane in the same area further along the carriageway.

A statement from Highways England said: "Road users intending on using this section of road are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey and to consider alternative routes if possible."

It's not the only incident on the M6 this morning - there were delays earlier when a lorry burst into flames between J27 and J28 in Lancashire but this has since cleared.