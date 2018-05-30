Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents are preparing to pull pints together at a beer and gin festival aimed at topping up Delamere CofE Academy’s music provision.

Members of the school’s PTA are organising the third annual Delamere Academy Beer and Gin Festival, to be held in the school’s grounds at Stoney Lane on Saturday, June 23.

And it looks set to tickle the tastebuds with a good selection of ales and craft beers, produced in Cheshire and North Wales, as well as wine, prosecco and soft drinks.

This year will also feature the all new Gin Bar generously stocked by 32 at the Hollies.

The hard work is hoped to hit the right note with visitors and raise funds which will go towards better equipping the school’s music room.

Nicola Gibson is part of the PTA team who have organised the event.

She said: “Last year was a phenomenal success so this year we’ve expanded our range of gins, beer and soft drinks.

“The band, Gresty’s Wasters, were brilliant last time so we’ve got them back again and we’re looking forward to a great evening.”

She added: “The generosity of local businesses who have supported us never ceases to amaze me and this year we’ve got so many people to thank, it’s hard to know where to start!”

Entry costs £10 and includes a generous portion of Frodsham butcher HE Coward’s renowned hotpot supper as well as a free souvenir glass.

And an acoustic set from Tim Trapp accompanied by local band Gresty’s Wasters will keep the party in full swing.

The event has been sponsored by local businesses, including Neave Creative, Ringwood Fencing, True Careers, Ashton House Nursery, Cheshire House Removals and Delamere Events.

Other businesses have donated raffle prizes worth thousands of pounds.

Ryan Martinez, landlord at recently renamed and relaunched Morris Dancer pub in Kelsall, is one of the main backers.

He said: “Being new to the area we felt it was important to be part of the community and to build relationships for the future.

“Our links with Weetwood and the beer festival go hand-in-hand so it makes sense to be part of it.”

Tickets for the festival, which takes place from 7-11pm, are available from Delamere Stores, Station Road, or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/FHHLLG.