Dee Valley Water are investigating reports of low water pressure in the Blacon area of Chester due to a suspected leak.

The Dee Valley website says it was notified at 7.25am on Friday, June 8.

It adds: “Dee Valley water are investigating reports of no water/poor pressure in the Blacon area of Chester. We will return supplies to normal ASAP.”

Some householders are reporting no water pressure in, for example, Western Avenue.

And Dee Point Primary School in Blacon Point Road has messaged parents: “The school has low pressure but we are open at the moment. This is subject to change and we will keep you informed.”

Blacon High School in Melbourne Road appears to be unaffected.

It has tweeted: “School is open as normal today. We have received a high number of phone calls this morning from parents concerned about the water issue in the local area. The school is currently unaffected by the leak and we are operating as normal.”