The death of a 33-year-old woman in Frodsham is no longer being treated as suspicious.



Police were notified of the sudden death of a female at an address on Ashton Drive, Frodsham, about 12.40pm on Thursday, June 28.

Forensic experts scoured the scene which was yesterday cordoned off by police.



Following a thorough investigation and Home Office post mortem examination, officers are now satisfied the death is not suspicious.







A 52-year-old man arrested in relation to the incident has since been released without charge.



Detective Inspector Kate Tomlinson of Cheshire Police said: “We treat all reports of sudden death extremely seriously, and I would like to thank the local community for the support that they have provided throughout this investigation.”



“Our thoughts at the current time are with the family of the woman, and we request for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”