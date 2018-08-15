Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Green-fingered residents in Chester have been showing off their glorious gardens and brilliant blooms as part of a local gardening competition.

Sanctuary Housing invited residents to enter their dazzling displays in a host of categories, including best communal garden, best wildlife garden, most improved garden, best container and window boxes and brilliant blossoms.

A bumper crop of entries was received, with colourful and creative displays incorporating everything from wellington boots to planted wheelbarrows and even a couple of Minions, alongside the more traditional petunias, hydrangeas and sweet peas.

A judging panel of Sanctuary residents now face the tough task of picking the overall winners.

Judge Felicity Turner, from Blacon, said: “As an avid gardener myself it was a pleasure to be able to visit so many lovely gardens.

“I was amazed at how much time, effort and enthusiasm residents must have invested to create such wonderful havens of colour.

“Picking a winner will be a difficult task this year.”

The winners of the competition will be announced at Sanctuary’s annual Residents Review and Awards celebration, taking place later in the year.

Michele Payne, Sanctuary’s resident involvement manager, added: “Making our neighbourhoods greener and cleaner places to live is a real priority for us, and the gardening competition has been a fantastic opportunity to involve our residents in that goal.

“It has been wonderful to see such a high standard of blooms and gardens on display.”

The competition was funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.