Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a robbery in which a cyclist was dragged off his bike and threatened with a knife.

At 7.30pm on Thursday (December 7), a 21-year-old man was cycling along Overpool Road in Great Sutton and was approaching its junction with Gawsworth Road when he was suddenly approached by a man walking in the opposite direction.

The offender got hold of the victim and dragged him off his bike before threatening him with a knife and taking the bike then cycling off along Gawsworth Road.

Police have issued an appeal to trace the offender who is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of strong build.

He was wearing a coat with the hood pulled up and possibly wearing a hat.

Anyone with information should contact DC Kev Cooper on 101 quoting incident number 36 of 7 December 2017. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .