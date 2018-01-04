Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty-seventeen ended on a positive note for Cycle North Cheshire (CNC) when it met up with Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury on December 14.

Mike, as an enthusiastic supporter of cycling, expressed his support for the aims and activities of the forum and agreed to be patron of the group; a move gratefully appreciated by Mark Warren of CNC.

At this informal discussion, members discussed with Mike its current activities including areas where his assistance would be appreciated.

These included improvements to cycle routes across the marshes to provide a traffic-free link between Frodsham and Helsby with Stanlow and beyond; liaison with Cheshire West and Chester Council and other local and national authorities.

The group wishes to thank the Ring O’ Bells for their excellent hospitality on the night.

Interim chair of CNC Mark Warren stated: “It was good to meet our local MP and hear his ideas to help progress cycling improvements in the area.

“We are fortunate to have a local representative with such a deep understanding of the issues through previous experience and a good working relationship with the

local authority and other stakeholders and look forward to 2018 being a year of delivery.”

For anyone interested in supporting CNC’s efforts and objectives, more information can be found on its website www.cyclenorthcheshire.com .