Motorists face queues on the busy A550 Welsh Road following a two-vehicle collision this Friday morning (January 26).

The carriageway is partially blocked due to the crash at the junction with Ledsham Road, which was reported shortly after 6.40am.

Traffic is building in the area, even causing congestion on the A41 New Chester Road.

The vehicles involved, a Skoda Fabia and Vauxhall Corsa, remain at the scene.

A spokesman for Cheshire police said there are not thought to be any serious injuries, but paramedics are in attendance.

Police officers are directing traffic.