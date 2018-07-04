Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beer Heroes Carl and Kelly Ball have opened a Chester bottle shop and taproom of that name as they live by their mission statement: “Saving the world from ordinary beer!’”

Their Watergate Street premises have just launched with a large selection of craft beer in bottles and cans to takeaway as well draught beers to sample on the premises or to take home in cartons.

“Just don’t pour it on your cornflakes by mistake!” jokes Carl.

The couple, who live in Elton , already run a similar set-up at Helsby Train Station following the success of their online business which began in 2012.

Carl explained that he and Kelly used to run a convenience store in Northwich selling mass market alcohol. After discovering craft beer, they opened up a whole section and haven’t looked back since.

The Chester premises, open from noon until 9pm every day, features basic furniture in characterful surroundings under two vaulted ceilings. For many years it was Watergate News and then Tilly’s sweet shop, whose shelves have proved useful for the array of cans and bottles.

There is a lighter area at the front and a darker room for cosy nights out with friends or private parties. Soon there will be a games room with a couple of Xboxes so you sup and play at the same time.

Towards the end of the month, managers Jack and Dan will start running £25 tasting sessions allowing participants to sample eight one third pints as they gain beer knowledge from their hosts.

And it’s not all beer – there are craft lagers, a cider, wine and prosecco, gin and a range of soft drinks. Prices start at £4 a pint and rise to £6 for a half of the 11.5% ABV biscotti chili and hazelnut beers and stouts.

Kelly, whose favourite beers are the darker porters and stouts, says: “Our strapline is saving the world from ordinary beer!”

Carl continues: “We are here if you want something different – we have a lot of local breweries, a lot of craft brewers, small-scale breweries – beer brewed the traditional way it’s meant to be, without chemicals or additives or preservatives. You don’t want to be the norm. It’s not the norm, is it? It’s a different experience, rotating beer taps so you will never have the same beer twice. I think our other taproom, we’ve only had three beers that have been repeated.

“Our online business has featured over 1,400 beers over the years and with access to over 350 beers at any one time. To take away there’s lots of choice – bottles and cans to take away or take some draught beer away as well. So it’s more about choice and drinking something of quality rather than drinking something quantity wise.”

For more information, visit the website .