The Countess of Chester Hospital has received a donation totalling over £7000 to purchase a piece of state of the art equipment for the benefit of women in labour.

The funds have been donated by The Chester Child Birth Appeal, The Bernard Sunley Charitable Foundation and Risley Medical Research and Charity Trust Fund together with individual donations made on The Countess Charity’s online Just Giving page.

The donations have been used to purchase an additional wireless fetal heart monitor, known as a transducer, at the Countess of Chester Hospital so that mums that require monitoring can labour more freely and benefit from the use of water therapy as a form of pain relief. Both of these situations and conditions are very well evidenced to increase the likelihood of a normal birth.

Anna McManus a midwife at the Countess of Chester Hospital said: “As midwives we want to do everything we can to increase women’s mobility and comfort whilst in labour. The device provides independence and normality for our women that require monitoring - i.e. those with risk factors such as previous caesarean section, raised BMI, anticipated small

baby etc. It’s just great to see the positive difference this equipment is making to the experience of our women in labour.”

Trust and legacy fundraiser for the Countess Charity Ngozi Ikoku who led the appeal added: “It is very satisfying to know that more women in labour are benefiting by having access to the additional equipment. We are grateful to all the funders that have supported the appeal and enabled it to be realised. It has been a particular pleasure to work with Pat Daniels, director of the Chester Childbirth Appeal, our neighbouring charity, on a project that is so very dear to their charitable objects and ethos”.

The Countess Charity exists not to replace what the NHS provides but to enhance it. If you would like to help them provide more for their patients then please contact The Countess Charity office on 01244 366240 or visit www.coch.nhs.uk/fundraising