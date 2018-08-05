Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has revealed how its services are still being careful with water, despite the recently cancelled hosepipe ban.

The recent glorious weather has left water supplies for the north west very low but water company United Utilities has now cancelled its proposed hosepipe ban, which had been planned to start on August 5.

Although not all the borough is covered by United Utilities, the council was already taking steps to lessen the impact of its water usage wherever possible.

Cabinet member for environment, Councillor Karen Shore, said: “We are watering our bedding plants wisely and many of the tubs, planters and baskets in the borough contain reservoirs to store water.

“On top of this, some of our floral displays have been planted later and may be removed earlier to reduce the amount of water we use. Our new carpet bed displays at various locations across the borough have been planted with succulents, which require less watering.

“Water displays such as Chester’s Fountains roundabout and the water fountains on Ellesmere Port’s Civic Square have remained switched on, as they recycle the same reservoir of water.

“We have also committed to keep the Sandy Lane Aqua Park open has it is a key public attraction at this time of year, though we will continue to regularly review water usage at the site.

“Although the ban has been called off, and did not affect the whole of our borough, we’re doing all we can to be sustainable and ensure we use water wisely. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Grass growth in the borough has slowed in the recent hot weather but StreetCare teams continue to cut in some locations to deal with sporadic growth. Other mowing teams have been moved on to different duties including tree and hedge maintenance.

Advice and tips on how to reduce water usage, as well as information on how to find out who your water supplier is, can be found on the water.org.uk website.

Some parts of the borough are covered by other water companies including Welsh Water, Dee Valley and Severn Trent, as well as United Utilities.