Councillors backed plans for a £1.1m Gypsy and Traveller site in Ellesmere Port despite strong opposition from the ward councillor.

Cheshire West and Chester Council cabinet members supported the idea of setting up a council-run transit site for short stays only on land previously occupied by the Foxfields pub, Poole Hall Road.

The aim is to reduce the ‘high level’ of unauthorised encampments in Ellesmere Port as well as Chester.

A report before councillors acknowledged there could be ‘public opposition’ to the plan but people could voice their views as part of the planning application process.

Local councillor Diane Roberts (Lab, Netherpool ward) was annoyed a second Traveller site had been earmarked for her ward.

She told members: “I must say that I am shocked and dismayed by this proposal and I know this will be echoed in the community. Today I’m asking members to reconsider and to bear in mind that Netherpool, a small ward, already contains one traveller site.”

Cllr Roberts added: “The area is undergoing a massive regeneration. There’s a great feel-good factor around and I feel that we ought to be looking to protecting and doing whatever we can that’s positive to encourage business, to encourage new home owners and to make that place a jewel in the crown in Cheshire West.”

The councillor agreed the authority should fulfil its duty to provide such sites but felt the ‘onus of tolerance’ should not left to one particular community.

Highlighting a reversal in previous thinking, she added: “Foxfields was dismissed by the consultants, I believe, on the grounds that noise from traffic was unacceptable. Our task group however have dismissed this with a claim it could be reduced but not obliterated.”

Cllr Angela Claydon (Lab, St Paul’s ward), cabinet member for housing, responded: “Why this particular site? I’m a little surprised that you’re shocked and dismayed when as, Cllr Clarke says, it’s been discussed by the Local Plan working party and the task group since 2016. It was a cross-party task group who looked at all the sites available and came forward with this one unanimously. It’s been looked at very, very carefully.”

She added: “The noise you mentioned. This is more for planning but there are different requirements for a permanent site than there is for a transit site so you don’t have to have quite the same if you’re only going to be there a couple of weeks.

"Currently there’s no evidence of any negative impact. Good reports of the other sites, the one in Winsford , the one in Ellesmere Port. The businesses have not closed and moved away in fact they’re opening as you know on the Rossmore site.”

The meeting heard the proposed transit site, for 10 pitches, would be on council-owned land currently being used as a car park. The aim was to reduce the ‘high level’ of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments experienced in the borough.

It was intended for temporary stays by Gypsies and Travellers varying between 28 days and three months.

Each pitch would have space for two touring caravans, two parking spaces and private amenities comprising two electrical hook-ups, a standpipe for drinking water and drainage. There would be shared bathroom and laundry facilities as well as a play area. Rent would be charged on a daily basis towards the £35,000 annual running costs.

Cllr Nicole Meardon (Lab, Sutton ward) understood the points raised by the ward member and described the decision as ‘really difficult’. But she argued Ellesmere Port was currently impacted by unauthorised encampments on children’s playing fields, businesses and car parks causing ‘a lot of distress to the local community’ with no facilities for the travellers.

She said: “There is a clear need that we have some provision in place where travellers can go, where they can have decent facilities or if they have camped illegally they can be moved on swiftly and a transit site does give us that opportunity.”

The councillor added: “We do need to ensure that local residents have their say so I’m pleased this will go to planning and I’m pleased we’ve made the commitment that the planning meeting will be in Ellesmere Port and I hope we can have that robust discussion.”