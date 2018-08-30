Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are invited to learn more about controversial proposals for a £1.1m Gypsy and Traveller transit site in Ellesmere Port.

Cheshire West and Chester Council recently backed the idea of setting up a council-run site for short stays only on land previously occupied by the Foxfields pub, Poole Hall Road.

The aim is to reduce the ‘high level’ of unauthorised encampments in Ellesmere Port as well as Chester.

But an online petition against the plan has so far been signed by more than 3,000 people.

A report acknowledged there could be ‘public opposition’ but stressed people would be able to voice their views once the planning application had been lodged which has now happened.

Residents can learn more about the Traveller transit site at three drop-in sessions at Overpool Community Centre, Rivacre Road, where council officers will be on hand to answer questions.

The sessions will take place:

■ On Friday, September 14, 11am to 2pm

■ Saturday, September 15, 11am to 2pm

■ Monday, September 17, 5pm to 8pm

Planning application (18/03378/FUL) details can be viewed on the council website . It is summarised online as: “Ten transit Gypsy and Traveller pitches and converted shipping containers providing toilets and showers and a management office block.”

Transit sites are permanent sites for temporary use by residents.

Each pitch would accommodate two touring caravans and two parking spaces. The site would also include two electrical hook-ups, a standpipe of drinking water and drainage and shared bathrooms with rent charged on a daily basis.

Councillor Angela Claydon , cabinet member for housing, said: “I would encourage residents to visit one of these drop-in sessions. The Cheshire and Warrington Traveller team manager will be available to answer all questions and explain why this site has been chosen and how the transit site would work.

“Some residents have already contacted us about the proposals and we are writing to them to explain the planning process and how they can be involved and invite them to view the plans.

“The reason for proposing a transit site is to help reduce the number of unauthorised encampments on public or private land. Having a transit site will allow the police to direct groups to a suitable pitch on a site owned by the council.”

Labour colleague Clllr Diane Roberts (Netherpool ward) has already expressed annoyance a second Traveller site has been earmarked for her ward.

She told fellow members: “The area is undergoing a massive regeneration. There’s a great feel-good factor around and I feel that we ought to be looking to protecting and doing whatever we can that’s positive to encourage business, to encourage new home owners and to make that place a jewel in the crown in Cheshire West.”

The councillor agreed the authority should fulfil its duty to provide such sites but felt the ‘onus of tolerance’ should not left to one particular community.

Cheshire West experiences a high level of unauthorised encampments. There were 70 encampments between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018 with the majority being in Ellesmere Port and Chester.

The planning committee to determine the application will take place at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall at 4pm on Wednesday, October 24, and will be broadcast live online.