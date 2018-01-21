Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire community is celebrating the transformation of its village hall after just eight weeks of work.

The new roof at Whitley Village Hall near Northwich is taking shape thanks to Urban Building Projects Ltd, a good spell of weather and some great work by the local team.

Most of the external work has been completed and attention is now turning to the inside.

During the whole process the Whitley Community Preschool has been camped in the unaffected part of the hall, waiting for their new home to be completed.

As part of the construction, Carl Palmer, managing director of Urban, has been keen to minimise the impact on the preschool and the wider community.

In December a ‘roof slate signing’ was held with the children leaving messages on the back of the roof tiles.

The project has been made possible due to the significant contributions from funding bodies WREN and Biffa Award as well as the local parish councils of Dutton and Whitley.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund and Biffa Award, is being used to remove and replace the existing and deteriorating asbestos roof and refurbish the main hall and store areas.

Steve Moore, chair of the Whitley Village Hall Committee, said: “We have been delighted with the progress that has been made and the way many people in the village have taken time to stop by and see how things are going. Seeing the roof now almost complete demonstrates how transformational this really is.

“I have no doubt this project will provide a real boost to the people of Whitley. We are hoping to welcome back our numerous community groups in February ready for the year ahead.”

WREN and Biffa Award are grants funding schemes for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by Biffa Group Ltd and FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire, said: “I think everyone is surprised how well the work has progressed. We are delighted to be supporting this essential project to replace the roof and look forward to it benefitting community groups for years to come.”

Gillian French, head of grants at Biffa Award, said: “Biffa Award is delighted at how the work is progressing and the positive engagement with the local community and particularly Whitley Community Preschool. We look forward the full completion of the work in the weeks to come and being able to visit a modern, safe and welcoming environment for all.

“It is clear that with landfill communities funding we have been able to provide vital support that will ensure this place is well-loved and well-used for many years to come.”

In addition to the funding, Steve is immensely grateful to a number of key suppliers that have discounted their products and services to help the work progress such as Forticrete Ltd and Cheshire Roofing Supplies (roof tiles) and Stelrad Ltd and City Plumbing Ltd (radiators).

Steve hopes the village hall will be ready to use by February.