Almost 50 visitors from five key Chinese universities spent two weeks in Chester experiencing the diversity of cultural and business life in the UK.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students and academic staff from the South China University for Nationalities and Dalian Minzu, Guangxi Normal, Huzhou and Wuhan universities enjoyed summer school programmes organised by the University of Chester’s Business Research Institute (BRI) and its China Centre, based at the Riverside Campus in Chester.

In their third year, the multidisciplinary summer school programmes give Chinese visitors exposure to student life in Chester and beyond, with the aim of increasing the level of engagement with international students and the long-term mission to drive academic, cultural and business exchanges between Chester and China.

Professor Phil Harris, director of the BRI, said: “Our summer school programmes go a long way to helping us gain mutual understanding of the differences in culture and teaching and learning styles among our university partners.”

Five faculties from within the university were involved in this year’s programme: Business and Management; Education and Children’s Services; Science and Engineering; Social Science and Arts and Humanities.

Academics from other universities in the UK and business leaders from across Cheshire also contributed.

Organised field trips included visits to Jaguar Land Rover, the BBC in Manchester and city visits to Oxford, Cambridge and London.

The theme of the programme this year was The Creative Economy and as well as lectures on innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity by internal and external academics, guest speakers included Rob McKay, of Sherrington Associates and Tim and Marnie Dobson, of Chestnut Meats.

The visiting postgraduate students also attended the ninth annual Chester Forum, which was hosted by the BRI and the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce.

Discussion topics included internationalism, sustainability and the key challenges facing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in both UK and China.

The key note speech was by William Lv, chief executive of Shenzhen CEEEC (Central and Eastern European Countries Economy and Culture Promotion Association,) who outlined the huge potential for collaboration with the Silicon Valley of China and its associated businesses.

Qihong Wang, of Dalian Minzu University, said: “I experienced a lot during the summer school programme and was able to immerse myself fully in UK life and culture.

“The lectures were quite different from those we have in China, which provided space for critical thinking and opportunities to practise my English language skills.”