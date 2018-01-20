Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three lucky children recently visited The Grosvenor Shopping Centre to collect the prizes they won by taking part in the centre’s Christmas competition.

Over the Christmas holidays, local youngsters were encouraged to help Father Christmas get ready for the big day by answering a series of questions which related to a festive floor vinyl, in a bid to win one of five LEGO® prizes.

Harry, nine, Mesha, seven and Josh, eight, visited the centre to receive their rewards.

Manager of Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb said: “It was great to see both children and their parents getting into the Christmas spirit this year. The competition added extra magic to the centre and we would like to congratulate our lucky winners.”

For more information on upcoming activity visit www.thegrosvenorcentre.co.uk .